UNEC students show high activity in “Coursera for Campus”

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

The activity of students and masters in the courses, as well as the results achieved have been announced on the 15th day since Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) joined Stanford University`s (USA) "Coursera for Campus" program.

Owners of 2369 licenses issued by UNEC continue to use the courses of the world's leading universities completely free of charge. According to statistics, 20,767 subjects were listened on 3,839 courses over 15 days.

The list of the most popular courses for program participants includes microeconomics, management, financial markets, finance and accounting, marketing, economic policy, pricing strategies, econometrics, and the world economy.

The number of those who completed the courses with great enthusiasm continues to grow. To date, 282 people have successfully completed the courses and received certificates. 179 of them successfully completed 1 course, 111 people successfully completed 2 courses, 17 people 3 courses, and 10 people successfully completed 4 courses.

Management, financial accounting, pricing strategies, accounting, and microeconomics courses are in the top five of the courses that students complete the most.

The list of courses chosen by the course participants at the professional level includes statistics, statistical programming, software engineering and security engineering.

Machine Learning, Operating Systems, Data Visualization, Statistical Programming, Computer Networks, Mathematics are the most popular subjects in the courses.