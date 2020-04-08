UNICEF launches practical guidance for families on coping with COVID-19

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

UNICEF Azerbaijan has today launched its #LearningatHome initiative on its website and social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube), with activities and tips for parents caring for children at home during the COVID-19 crisis. The materials, which have been specially produced for Azerbaijani families, focus on creative use of play to keep children stimulated during the special quarantine measures now in place.

“With pre-schools and day care services now closed, as well as schools, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we know that parents face new challenges in keeping their children active and stimulated at home all day, and UNICEF wanted to offer some practical ideas and guidance to help families in these difficult times,” said UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine. “The activities included in the new resources not only keep children occupied but also help build their brains at the same time. For the next 15 days we will be unveiling a series of fun #LearningatHome challenges and initiatives in which families can participate, along with practical suggestions to help parents play with their children to keep them active, stimulate their brains and support bonding between parent and child.”

The activities being put online at https://www.unicef.org/azerbaijan/learning-home-join-challenge

• Help parents provide learning opportunities for their children through concrete examples of recreational and educational activities that can be undertaken at home

• Can help reduce stress and tensions that build up during prolonged periods of self-quarantine

• Ease the impact of social isolation through digital connections and shared experiences

• Create a healthy environment where children can learn and play without exposing themselves to risks

“At this critical time, when we need to stay at home to keep our communities safe, we can still be stronger together - we hope that parents around the country will post their own short videos or images of them undertaking the activities with their children, and use the hashtags #LearningatHome (#ÖvladımlaEvdə) as they share their activities and new ideas to inspire other parents,” added Edward Carwardine.

New resources from UNICEF to help parents with their children’s home activities and learning will also be available through the Ministry of Education website https://edu.gov.az and the website of the Azerbaijan Education Institute www.ilk5il.az/az/index .

