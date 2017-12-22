UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The United Nations on Thursday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Jerusalem, calling on the United States to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital, according to Anadolu Agency.

A total of 128 members voted in favor of the Jerusalem resolution, nine countries voted against and 35 others abstained.

The UN’s 193-member General Assembly voted on the resolution rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital -- a move that has drawn condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world.

Israel, Honduras, Togo, U.S., Palau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Guatemala voted against Jerusalem resolution.

Two-thirds of UN member states including Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Spain and Greece voted in favor of the resolution.

Australia, Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Latvia, Lesotho, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda and Vanuatu abstained in the vote.

Unlike the UN’s 15-member Security Council, the U.S. does not have veto power in the General Assembly.