    US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election

    07.01.2021 [14:43]

    Baku, January 7, AZERTAC

    The Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress on Thursday at a joint meeting approved the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the presidential elections held in the country on November 3, according to US news channels, TASS reports.

    Biden received over 270 electoral votes following the approval. The meeting continues.

    The outcome of this event should put an end to the process of summing up the results of the November vote and end the debate over the next official US president.

