US President Joe Biden taps first black woman to serve as White House spokeswoman

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will be the first black woman to serve as the White House's chief spokesperson, according to Anadolu Agency.

Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who is leaving the White House on May 13, the executive mansion announced in a statement. Jean-Pierre previously served as Biden's deputy spokeswoman, and has briefed reporters from both the White House briefing room and Air Force One.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said.

"Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration," he added.

Biden further thanked his outgoing spokeswoman, saying Psaki "has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room."

"I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward," he added.

Psaki has served as the White House's top spokesperson for over a year since Biden assumed office in 2021.

Multiple reports have indicated Psaki is set to assume a role at the left-leaning MSNBC television news network.