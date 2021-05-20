  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    US-based Caspian Policy Center delegation informed of realities in the region

    20.05.2021 [10:40]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a delegation from the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), an independent research think tank in the United States.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the delegation of the latest developments in the region, including the new post-conflict situation, trilateral statements and issues related to their implementation, the possibility of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the elimination of the fact of occupation on the basis of such principles of international law as sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, the implementation of the process of restoration, reconstruction and reintegration in the liberated areas.

    FM Bayramov noted the steps taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the trilateral statements, including the return of persons with the status of prisoners of war to Armenia, the transfer of up to 1,600 bodies of Armenian servicemen to the opposite side, as well as the continuation of relevant negotiations to open communication lines. At the same time, the US Caspian Policy Center delegation was informed that Armenia has not yet provided information about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing as a result of military operations in 1991-1994.

    Speaking about the recent tensions in the border area of the two countries, the Minister noted that Azerbaijan continues to strengthen the border protection system within its territorial integrity, and this process is carried out on the basis of maps on each side. It was stressed that this issue was politicized by Armenia, and such differences should be resolved through negotiations.

    Touching upon energy issues, Minister Bayramov underlined the large-scale projects implemented in this area and their contribution to the development of the region. The continued support of the United States for energy projects initiated and involving Azerbaijan was hailed.

    The FM then responded to questions from the delegation. The sides had a broad exchange of views on bilateral relations, as well as on regional security issues.

    AZERTAG.AZ :US-based Caspian Policy Center delegation informed of realities in the region
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2021 [16:23]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement on recent developments along Armenia-Azerbaijan border was made without a proper thorough examination of various dimensions of this issue
    20.05.2021 [13:43]
    Azerbaijani PM visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow
    20.05.2021 [13:26]
    Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
    20.05.2021 [11:20]
    Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia
    US-based Caspian Policy Center delegation informed of realities in the region