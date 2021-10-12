US diplomat Nuland arrives at Russian foreign ministry to meet with deputy minister

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who is on a working visit to Moscow, has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in order to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to TASS.

The US diplomat arrived at the ministry at 10:39 a.m. Moscow Time, no comments to reporters have been made.

Nuland arrived in Moscow on Monday to hold several meetings with Russian officials. The diplomat’s visit will last until October 13. It was reported that apart from the meeting with Ryabkov, Nuland would hold talks with Aid to the Russian President for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak.