Ugly face of Armenian fascism: the enemy continues to target civilians-AZERTAC reports from the scene

Tartar, September 28, AZERTAC

Starting from September 28, the center of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, including densely populated villages have been under heavy artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces beginning from around 7 am morning.

AZERTAC special correspondent reports that Mehman Aliyev, a resident of Tartar city, was killed as a result of another enemy shelling of the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan. Tural Ibrahimov, a resident of the city, and Ganbar Asadov, an ambulance driver, were also injured. The injured have been hospitalized.

The city police station, a courthouse and civilian facilities of Tartar district are chosen as targets. This once again shows the ugly face of Armenian fascism.

As a result of heavy artillery fire by the enemy, the houses of Azad Garagoyunlu village residents Ahmadov Mayil Alasgar, Salahov Nizami Majid, Karimov Elshan Shahmat were severely damaged, the main strategic bridge and the police department were shelled.

As a result of the shelling of civilian objects by the enemy, the building No.10 consisting of 54 apartments located in Tartar city, E. Safarov Street, the multi-floor residential building No.16 located in Shikharkh settlement of the district became unusable, the residents of the buildings were evacuated.

Moreover, as a result of intensive fire by the occupant Armenian armed forces, artillery shells fell on the auxiliary buildings belonging to Aghayev Bakhtiyar Rahim in Sahlabad village and Rasmiyya Hasanova in Yukhari Gapanli village of Tartar district, small and large livestock were killed.