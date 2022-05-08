  • HOMEPAGE
    Ukraine says all women, children, elderly evacuated from Mariupol plant

    08.05.2022 [12:44]

    Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

    All women, children, and the elderly have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, an Ukrainian official said Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    “This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram about the evacuation, which took place amid a long, devastating siege of the port city.

    Men of fighting age were not included in the evacuation, meaning that many of those allowed to leave had to leave husbands, fathers, and sons behind.

