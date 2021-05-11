  • HOMEPAGE
    Ukrainian prime minister plans to visit Azerbaijan

    11.05.2021 [17:42]

    Kyiv, May 11, AZERTAC

    Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is planning to pay a visit to Azerbaijan late June, a source from Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    He will hold meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov and other officials.

    The meetings will focus on projects aimed at increasing trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, information technology, agriculture and energy.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

