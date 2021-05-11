Ukrainian prime minister plans to visit Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
11.05.2021 [17:42]
Kyiv, May 11, AZERTAC
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is planning to pay a visit to Azerbaijan late June, a source from Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
He will hold meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov and other officials.
The meetings will focus on projects aimed at increasing trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, information technology, agriculture and energy.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
