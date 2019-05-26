    • / SPORTS

    Valencia beat Barcelona to win Copa del Rey

    26.05.2019 [13:36]

    Valencia won the Spanish domestic cup 'Copa del Rey' on Saturday evening after beating Barcelona 2-1 at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

    The match squared off Valencia -- who finished the league at 4th place -- against league champions Barcelona.

    The winning goals of Valencia came in the first half, as Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo scored in 22nd and 33rd minutes respectively.

    In the second half, Lionel Messi scored one for Barca to cut the lead to 2-1, but Valencia were able to defend the lead.

    The victory marked the 8th Copa del Rey in Valencia's history, while Barcelona missed out on the chance to bag the cup for the 5th time in a row.

