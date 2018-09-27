    • / POLITICS

    Vatican hosts solemn ceremony marking centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

    27.09.2018 [18:40]

    Vatican, September 27, AZERTAC

    Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and the Holy See, a solemn ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in the Vatican.

    Prior to the ceremony, the event participants viewed a photo and video exhibition highlighting the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France and the Holy See Rahman Mustafayev highlighted the history and achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

    Ambassador Mustafayev hailed the dynamic development of the high-level bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, saying this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

    Pointing to Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s recent visit to the Vatican, president of the Vatican`s Pontifical Council for Culture Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi hailed the high-level of relations between the two countries in the fields of politics, and intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

    The event continued with a concert program by the Azerbaijani musicians.

    The ceremony also featured the screening of a documentary promoting Azerbaijan’s culture, nature, economic achievements, and Azerbaijan-hosted major international events.

    Shahla Aghalarova

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Vatican hosts solemn ceremony marking centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic
