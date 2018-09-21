    • / WORLD

    Vietnam`s President Quang dies at 62

    21.09.2018 [12:06]

    President Trần Đại Quang passed away due to serious illness on Friday morning at the age of 62, Viet Nam News daily reported.

    The National Commission of Health Services for Officials announced that President Quang died at 10.05am at the 108 Military Hospital on Friday despite the efforts of both Vietnamese and foreign doctors.

    Quang was born on October 12, 1956 in the northern rural province of Ninh Bình.

    A career policeman, he enrolled in the People’s Police Academy at the age of 16 and served in the police force throughout his life. He became the Minister of Public Security in 2011 and was elected President of Việt Nam in 2016.

    His official term was due to end in 2021.

