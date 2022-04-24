  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Voting starts in 2nd round of French presidential election

    24.04.2022 [15:15]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    French voters on Sunday are heading to polling stations to elect the country's next president for five years, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in a comfortable lead with 57.5% to 43.5% against his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, according to some of the final polls. Other polls indicate a lead of around 10 points.

    Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600GMT) across the country and will close at 7 p.m. outside of the big cities, where the deadline will be an hour later.

    More than 47 million people are registered to cast their ballots and the exit polls are expected to be released as soon as voting is over.

    The winning candidate will lead the country for a five-year term.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Voting starts in 2nd round of French presidential election
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [16:49]
    Peru’s mysterious Machu Picchu – most significant tangible legacy of Inca civilization
    25.04.2022 [16:07]
    Ceremony held in Turkiye to mark Gallipoli landings
    25.04.2022 [15:51]
    Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 56 terrorists in latest northern Iraq operation
    25.04.2022 [15:42]
    World's oldest person dies in Japan at 119
    Voting starts in 2nd round of French presidential election