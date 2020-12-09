  • HOMEPAGE
    WHO mission to conflict-affected regions in Azerbaijan assesses health needs

    09.12.2020 [19:35]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    WHO Health Needs Assessment mission team started its work in the conflict-affected regions of Azerbaijan to appraise the major health impacts of the recent military hostilities on the civilian population. The mission team will visit the local executive powers and health care facilities, talk with the health workers and other people to identify areas where WHO could offer expedited support.

    During the 5-day mission, the WHO team will travel to Ganja, Barda, Tartar and Aghdam and deliver hygiene kits and medical masks to the people directly affected by the conflict.

    The mission team consists of 7 national and international WHO experts and representatives of the Ministry of Health and TABIB.

