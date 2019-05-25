“Word” project in a new presentation

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

A presentation of “Word” project in a new format has been held at the Art Gallery Hotel.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Director of the project Nigar Hasanzade thanked Leyla Aliyeva for supporting the “Word” literary project. She noted that the project aims to unite the talented young people who write both in native and foreign languages, and support the emergence of new creative intellectuals in the country.

The young poets then recited their poems.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also recited some of her poems.

Young writers then presented their books to Leyla Aliyeva and posed for photographs together with her.