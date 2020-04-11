World's leading online learning platform Coursera to open its e-courses temporarily to universities on a free basis

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform has decided to open its e-courses temporarily to universities on a free basis.

ADA University also joined Coursera to assist students, staff, and faculty to continue their learning remotely.

By granting access to the entire ADA community, Coursera gives them an opportunity to reach a massive course catalog at no cost, offers a flexible way to learn new skills anytime, anywhere in the most in-demand fields. Students take these e-courses in addition to their regular studies at ADA University.

Through this platform, ADA community will have an opportunity to take online courses in accordance with their expertise, reach the course's reading materials and video lectures to upgrade their knowledge.