Wuhan tornado kills 6, injures hundreds

Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

At least 10 people were killed and more than 200 injured as a storm system ripped through central and eastern China Friday night, according to Deutsche Welle.

Six people died and 218 were injured in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central Hubei province, where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.

Local officials said the tornado hit around 8:40 p.m. local time (1240 UTC/GMT), damaging construction sites, toppling 27 houses and snapping several trees. At least 130 houses were damaged.

About 90 minutes before the Wuhan twister, another tornado struck the eastern town of Shengze, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the east in Jiangsu province.

Officials said four people were killed, and one was missing.

The strong winds damaged electricity facilities and damaged several factory buildings, local officials said.