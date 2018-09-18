Xinhua delegation visits Khazar TV in Baku VIDEO

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Editor-in-Chief of Chinese Xinhua News Agency He Ping has visited Khazar TV in Baku.

The Chinese delegation first met with Khazar TV president Shamkhal Hasanli.

They then toured the Khazar TV office and studios. The Xinhua delegation also viewed the work of the news department and watched the live broadcast of “Xəzər Xəbər” (Khazar News).

The delegation hailed the conditions created at Khazar TV.