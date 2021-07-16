  • HOMEPAGE
    Zero daily COVID deaths announced in Azerbaijan

    16.07.2021 [19:11]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    169 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 92 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 337,970, with 331,112 recoveries and 4,990 deaths, while treatment of 1,868 others is underway.

    A total of 3,894,683 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

