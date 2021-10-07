® Discover Azercell's high-speed mobile data with wide range of affordable internet packs!

  • HOMEPAGE
    07.10.2021 [14:27]

    "Azercell Telecom" LLC offers a wide range of internet packs to meet the internet needs and the budget of each subscriber. The leading mobile operator allows its customers to use various "Monthly", "Daily" and "Unlimited" internet packages according to the amount of data and device they use.

    Azercell's "Monthly" internet packages are the most affordable option for the subscribers who regularly use mobile data services. These packs also provide free text messaging within the WhatsApp app. Therefore, it is recommended that those who use mobile data on a regular basis, activate a subscription service to one of the monthly internet packs, the size of which varies from 500 MB to 50 GB. For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/internet-pack/monthly.html

    Azercell also presents "Daily" internet packs. Among these tariffs, subscribers can choose between 100 MB and 500 MB internet packages. For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/internet-pack/daily.html

    The leading mobile operator offers special "Unlimited" internet packages for its subscribers who want to use unlimited amount of mobile data without any traffic restrictions.

    Azercell’s subscribers can use 1, 3 and 6-hour internet packages within “Unlimited” internet packs, as well as special internet packages intended for use during all night or on weekends. For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/internet-pack/unlimited.html

    For regular users of Microsoft Teams, Azercell offers "Təhsil" internet pack. This package allows you to connect to online meetings, distance learning classes, which are especially relevant during the pandemic on more favorable terms without spending the main internet traffic. For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/internet/educational.html

    Take advantage of the limitless opportunities of the digital world with Azercell's internet packs!

