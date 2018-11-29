® A novelty in “My Bakcell” mobile app: Online Chat from Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has released an important update for its “My Bakcell” application, the first of its kind and most innovative customer care method on the country’s telecommunications market.

Thus, aiming to provide the customers with even more convenient and enjoyable user experience the Company has added Online Chat functionality to its “My Bakcell” app. By means of the Online Chat, Bakcell customers will be able to contact the operator in real-time and ask their relevant questions.

Not long ago, Bakcell has designed the “My Bakcell” – a virtual customer care application to provide the customers with a convenient, transparent and enjoyable user experience. This innovative e-care app allows the customers to perform all necessary transactions with mobile number, with no need for calling or visiting the customer care center.

By using “My Bakcell”, the customers are able to get detailed information about their number, including the remaining balance, active bonuses, dates of expiration, available megabytes of internet and etc. without a need to call or visit a customer care office.

Moreover, users of the new app enjoy a maximum level of transparency, being able to have a full access to their number’s usage history, covering the list of called numbers, time and duration of calls, as well as spent amounts and purchased additional services.

Being the most customer-focused and innovative telecommunications services provider in Azerbaijan, Bakcell is always focused on introducing new state-of-the-art products and services, in combination with the best digital customer experience, and all of this is supported by the superior and fastest network. Taking into consideration the needs and demands of the customers, Bakcell provides them with a maximum level of convenience and transparency in usage of mobile services. Customer experience received by means of “My Bakcell” app is closely monitored in order to enhance it to the maximum level. Bakcell collects all the feedback and reviews of users in order to improve the services even further, and urges the customers to leave their feedback and rate the app on Google Play and Appstore.

The new “My Bakcell” app is available for download from “Google Play” and “Appstore” for devices running under Android and iOS. Note that once registered, the subscribers will be able to use “My Bakcell” not only as a mobile app, but as a Desktop version as well from all the available devices, such as laptops or tablets. More detailed information, as well as the download links is available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/my-bakcell

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has also been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognized Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

