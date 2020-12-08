® Azercell cancels mobile communication debt of military officers martyred or wounded in Patriotic War

The Azerbaijani Army has made a glorious history by achieving a great victory during the 44-day Patriotic War. Azercell Telecom LLC, in its turn, has introduced a concession initiative for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, the main heroes of the victory, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Announced as a sign of respect for our glorious army, the initiative envisages the cancellation of all outstanding debt of Azercell Postpaid subscribers, who were martyred and wounded in the war, as of December 7, 2020. In addition, Azercell subscribers taking part in active military operations based on mobilization are given an extended period for paying their debt until they are released from the army.

The wounded and war veterans, as well as the family members of martyred soldiers who use a postpaid number can apply to Azercell in order to benefit from this concession together with supporting documents (ID card, documents confirming death or injury of the servicemen, as applicable) by the following channels:

- By sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected] The scanned copies of the above-mentioned documents must be attached to the email.

- By visiting Azercell Customer Service points (by servicemen or their family members). The locations of Azercell offices across Baku and regions could be found via the link: https://www.azercell.com/az/contacts/offices/

It is worth noting that Azercell Telecom stood by the people and the Azerbaijani Army since the first day of the Patriotic War. The Company has taken under its patronage the family of Royal Jafarov, who became a martyr in the war. Azercell provided communication support to its subscribers in Ganja and Barda, who faced Armenian terror, as well as media representatives covering the military operations. Moreover, Azercell established the first communication network in the liberated territories, and also transferred 1 million AZN to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.