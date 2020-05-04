® “ Azercell presents new options for mobile transfers

Azercell Telecom LLC expands features of Mobile Payment and “Paycell” services

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Azercell Telecom LLC introduces new options for mobile transfers in order to make its subscribers’ life easier through advanced technologies and digital solutions.

Azercell has extended the functional features of Mobile Payment service. Thus, Prepaid (SimSim) subscribers get an opportunity to transfer a gift balance in the amount of AZN 1 to AZN 50 both to Prepaid and Postpaid numbers via Mobile Payment. The total maximum transaction amount per month is AZN 500.

In order to activate “Mobile Payment” service, it is required to download Azercell’s multifunctional mobile app “Kabinetim” from Playstore or Appstore and sign electronic agreement to accept related terms and conditions.

At the same time, Azercell offers new options within “Paycell” service. Starting from April 23, Azercell subscribers can send the balance in the amount of AZN 2 and AZN 5, along with AZN 0.2, AZN 0.5 and AZN 1 to the Prepaid subscribers. To benefit from the new offer, it is required to text the relevant mobile number to the short number 2206 to transfer AZN 2, or to the short number 2208 for AZN 5.

Azercell has suspended service fee for Mobile Payment and “Paycell” services during the special quarantine regime applied in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

For additional information about Mobile Payment service, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/payment_balance/mobile_payment

More information about “Paycell” service is available at https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/zero_balance_options/paycell/.