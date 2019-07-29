® Azercell’s Digital World in regions

Tour to the regions of Azerbaijan commences from Nakhchivan

Aiming to make the latest trends of global information and communication technologies more accessible, Azercell Telecom has launched a new project named “Digital world in regions” to be held in July and August. Stepping into the era of digitalization, the leading mobile operator will organize visits to the various regions of the country. Commencing from Nakhchivan, the route of the tour will cover Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Ganja, Shamkir, Tovuz, Shaki, Zagatala, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Gabala, Goychay, Sumgayit, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar, Sabirabad, Shirvan and Lankaran and will help to increase the level of the digital literacy across the country.

With the view to accelerate the integration into the world of technology and the expansion of the 4G network throughout the country, Azercell during past six months invested more than 63 million manats into development of the telecommunications industry of the country. As a result, 1007 new LTE stations were installed and the total number of the company’s stations exceeded 7,000.

The participants of the “Digital world in regions” project will have an opportunity to learn how technological innovations and mobile devices can make daily human life more convenient and effective. They will also get acquainted with the variety of updated digital solutions provided by Azercell, including company’s new products - “Kabinetim” application, “BuludCinema” and “TelekomTv” services, mobile data devices and www.azercellim.com online base, as well as “Sərbəst”, “GəncOL” and “Sadə” tariff packages, which allow users to reduce communication costs. The event to be held under the new slogan “Create your digital world” includes the organization of various programs, contests, intellectual and fun games with gifts and presents. The participants of the social campaign “İmzanı Tanıt” will also join the event. Notably, the “İmzanı Tanıt” challenge, which has gained huge public interest on social networks in a short time, aims to contribute to the development of small businesses in the country and to promote the historical and national cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, within the confines of the festival, Mobile Dental and Mobile Eye Clinics of Azercell will visit the children deprived of parental care, as well as low-income families and elder people, providing free inspections and treatment. Azercell will also distribute school supplies for children as a gift.

