® Barama FinTech Hackathon winners announced

The winners of 6th Barama FinTech Hackathon, the favorite competition of programmers, organized by “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and supported by PASHA Bank have been announced. The presentation and award ceremony was held on November 28, following the technical evaluation by experts. The participants pitched their solutions in front of the panel of juries. Upon the evaluation of the jury, the AXON team (Ziya Bayramov, Tural Gulmammadov, Rufat Mammadli), who created the Mirza AI chat bot system was declared the winner of the competition and was awarded a prize 2,000 manats from Azercell’s Barama Center. The second place took the KLMZ team (Seyid-Kanan Bagirov, Rufat Abdullazade, Mohammad Rustamzade), having developed a platform combining the wishes of the client and banking offers, and was awarded a prize coupon of 900 manats. The 404 team (Gunay Hasanova, Vugar Suleymanov, Rashid Shiralizade) won the 3rd place with an application for making deposits in a fast and simple way and received a prize of 500 manats.

Notably, the programmers were assigned to develop products and innovative solutions that would increase customer satisfaction and improve service quality and performance. 45 programmers grouped in 10 teams were engaged for 36 hours without a break in the competition. All participants were provided with medical insurance by PASHA Insurance. The media support was provided by Technote Media Platform and Barama Media.

