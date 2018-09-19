® Participants of Nar’s Knowledge Day contest win prizes

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Nar operator, known for contests and competitions organized on its digital channels conducted the contest dedicated to 15th of September the Knowledge Day. The contest was greatly appreciated by the subscribers and social network users. Participants of the contest, held in the period from 15 to 17th of September were able to remember their school years, as well as win internet bonuses and prizes, by answering the contest questions.

More than 4500 people have participated at the contest held on https://www.nar.az/mekteb-illeri.html website. All the participants were awarded with internet bonuses by Nar. First 20 persons to demonstrate the highest results have received additional prizes from the mobile operator.

