® Subscribers can now top-up automatically with ‘Nar+’

‘Nar+’, which enables subscribers to manage their accounts more easily, has been upgraded to bring convenience and flexibility to users' daily lives. Nar subscribers will be able to save their card details, allowing them to recharge their balance automatically. Besides, you can quickly top up your balance with just one click, as the app will store the last loaded amount. You can activate the auto re-charge via ‘Automatic payment’ section and selecting one of daily, weekly and monthly options. Thus, you will not have to enter your card details and amount every time to top up your balance.

It is worth noting that, with ‘Nar+’ subscribers may perform a number of important operations without contacting Call Center. Thus, the app allows to order a new internet package, learn about various tariffs and join the most suitable one, get detailed bill and manage up to 5 accounts with one click on a single platform at the same time.

You can download the Nar+ app from AppStore or PlayStore. For more information, please go to https://www.nar.az/en/plus/.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8760 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.