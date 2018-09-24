®   Nar holds another meeting with corporate customers

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

On September 22, Nar held another meeting with its corporate customers. The main reason for holding this meeting, organized with participation of almost 250 representatives from 100 companies, was to provide the corporate customers with information about the new offers of the mobile operator and strengthen the corporate ties with these companies.

After the meeting, which took place at the “Cinema Plus” cinema, the guests were invited to watch the “Johnny English 3” movie at the Nar hall. After the movie, a lottery held among the participants and the winners received special gifts from Nar.

Nar increases the number of its business partners from year to year and now proposes cooperation with even more beneficial terms. It should be reminded that the mobile operator increased the volume of bonuses provided within the tariff plans for business. Moreover, unlimited calling minutes within company were added to the corporate tariff plans. The said tariffs are offered with subscription fee starting from 8 AZN per month.

Subscribers who join the corporate tariff plans will not only enjoy beneficial tariffs for voice services and mobile internet, but will also be able to use the dedicated customer care service, available 24/7, as well as the high quality mobile network.

To start the corporate partnership one can simply call 777 or write an email to [email protected]. The offers shall be available only for physical persons or legal entities engaged in commercial activity.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.1 million subscribers with the highest quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.