    "Bakutel-2018" exhibition to feature 230 companies from 20 countries

    04.12.2018 [10:30]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    This year, 230 companies from 20 countries will present their products at the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and Technologies Exhibition "Bakutel-2018" to be held on December 4-7, Regional Director of Caspian Event Organizers Edward Stroon said at a press conference held on the opening of the exhibition.

    For over 20 years now, the largest exhibition in the region - Bakutel – annually gathers the leading players in the global telecommunications market under its roof. The ongoing development of Bakutel depends on the support provided by the country’s leadership. Over the years, the exhibition has thrived due to the personal attention of our President who visits the event and acquaints himself with the exhibitors. Certainly this lends an air of high status and prestige to the event. It also showcases innovative ideas and projects and acts as a venue to hold discussions and establish valuable business relations.

