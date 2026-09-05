Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are at a high level

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

“Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are at a high level. The political will of both country’s Presidents played a vital role in establishing ties between the two countries and gradually developing them throughout the years of independence. Thanks to the efforts of President of Tajikistan, Leader of the Tajik people Emomali Rahmon and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, bilateral relations have reached a high level today,” Ilhom Abdurahmon, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told journalists.

The ambassador noted that the reciprocal visits by the two countries’ Presidents over the past three years have significantly strengthened bilateral relations.

The Tajik diplomat hailed the successful development of relations in tourism saying that currently, direct regular flights operate between Baku and Dushanbe four times a week with high passenger occupancy, and the number of flights is expected to increase in the near future, which is an indicator of mutual interest between our peoples and the level of development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Ilhom Abdurahmon emphasized that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan support each other's initiatives within international organizations.

The ambassador mentioned that the organization of cultural days, various exhibitions and events in Baku and Dushanbe is strongly backed by the Government of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture.