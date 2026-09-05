Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan added another gold medal to its tally at the U21 European Judo Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro, as Suleyman Shukurov secured the European championship title.

Shukurov, competing in the 90kg category, registered a decisive ippon victory over Germany's Konstantin Distel in the final to capture his second career European crown.

Davud Namazli (100kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (+100kg) also reached the podium, both earning bronze medals.

The latest medals brought Azerbaijan’s total medal haul at the championships to five, with Aykhan Mirzazada (60kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66kg) capturing gold earlier in the tournament.

The championships in Podgorica brought together 400 judokas (222 men and 178 women) representing 44 countries. Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament with 14 athletes competing across 10 weight categories.