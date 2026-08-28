Azerbaijan, Belarus hold political consultations

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

On August 28, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov visited Belarus, where he met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The meeting focused on a range of issues stemming from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The parties particularly highlighted the role of the leaders of the two countries in further developing strategic partnership ties built on the longstanding friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The meeting was then followed by the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Belarus. The consultations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Utyupin.

The sides highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral political dialogue and underscored the significant role played by the Intergovernmental Commission and the mechanism of political consultations. The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached, as well as the current state and prospects of cooperation in the trade and economic, energy, agricultural, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

The consultations also covered cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.