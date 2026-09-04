Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for advancing strategic partnership

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

On September 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

During the call, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his sincere congratulations to his Kazakh counterpart on his appointment as Foreign Minister and wished him success.

The sides discussed the current agenda of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and prospects for advancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, which are based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, and solidarity. The ministers underscored the importance of further broadening bilateral cooperation in all areas and enriching the bilateral agenda with new areas of cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides lauded the productive cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international and regional organizations. They emphasized the significance of maintaining close coordination and continuous interaction across multilateral platforms.

The sides also had a broad exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.