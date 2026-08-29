Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore enhancing cooperation

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

Gunay Efendiya, Member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Culture and Information, in Astana.

Gunay Efendiyeva shared her thoughts on observing Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections, as part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURKPA) mission.

The meeting also hailed the steady development of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership under the leadership of both countries’ Presidents – Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The officials stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral ties across political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, and other crucial areas.

The meeting also discussed Azerbaijan’s ongoing restoration efforts in its liberated Garabagh region, as well as Kazakhstan’s support on provided to this process.

The meeting also addressed other matters of mutual concern.