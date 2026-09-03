Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, who is on a visit to the country.

The meeting focused on the Azerbaijan-OSCE Parliamentary Assembly cooperation agenda, security challenges in the OSCE area, the situation in the region, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, highlighting the role of interparliamentary dialogue in promoting mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation across the OSCE area. He also noted the contribution of the Milli Majlis, reciprocal visits, and meetings at various levels to strengthening relations.

FM Bayramov provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, highlighting progress in the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and Azerbaijan’s position on further advancing the peace agenda.

Touching upon the post-conflict humanitarian challenges, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the landmine threat continues to pose a serious danger to Azerbaijan. He noted that, beyond the threat to human life, landmine explosions impede restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland, and regional development. Bayramov mentioned that determining the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis remains an important humanitarian issue.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan’s contribution to energy security, including its role as a reliable energy partner for Europe, energy diversification projects, and green energy initiatives.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening regional connectivity, particularly its strategic position at the crossroads of major transport corridors. The sides underscored the importance of developing the Middle Corridor, expanding Europe-Central Asia transport links via the Caspian Sea, and the opening of regional communications in ensuring peace, stability, and economic growth.

The sides also discussed the growing momentum of Azerbaijan’s strategic partnerships with the countries of Central Asia. It was noted that the transformation of the C5 format into the C6 format opens up new opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting further included an exchange of views on the challenges facing the OSCE area, as well as other regional and international matters of mutual concern.