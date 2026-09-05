Azerbaijan represented at Istanbul Climate Finance Summit in Türkiye

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Türkiye hosted the Istanbul Climate Finance Summit as part of its COP31 Presidency agenda.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Mukhtar Babayev, President's Representative for Climate Issues, and Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, serving as members of the Advisory Board of Türkiye's COP31 Presidency.

The event featured diverse formats including panel discussions, high-level sessions, roundtables, and various thematic discussions on climate finance, resilient urban development, COP31 preparations, and other key issues with the participation of government agencies, multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, investors, and private sector representatives.

Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev moderated the roundtable discussions on the theme "Climate Finance for Climate-Resilient Cities".

In his remarks, Yalchin Rafiyev noted that as part of the COP29, agreement was reached on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), also known as the Baku Finance Goal, which for the first time set a long-term financing target to increase support for developing countries to 1.3 trillion US dollars by 2035.

Highlighting that sustainable cities were identified as one of the key priorities in the COP29 Action Agenda, the Azerbaijani official emphasized that within this framework, the Baku Sustainability Coalition and the Multisectoral Action Pathways (MAP) for Sustainable and Healthy Cities initiative were put forward.

He also touched upon the Baku-hosted 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in May 2026, emphasizing that the forum yielded important results in developing the climate resilience agenda of cities.

Yalchin Rafiyev also stressed the significance of the Baku Climate Action Week scheduled to be take place in Azerbaijan next week, in ensuring the sustainability of the outcomes.

Mukhtar Babayev and Yalchin Rafiyev also addressed the high level session on "Climate Implementation Bridge: A High-Level Roadmap for Implementation and Financing," held under the chairmanship of Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, highlighting the contribution of COP29’s historic outcomes to global discussions on climate finance.