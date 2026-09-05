Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony

Berlin, September 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev visited the federal state of Lower Saxony.

As part of the visit, the ambassador held several visits with representatives of the political and economic leadership of Lower Saxony, the Hanover city administration, business circles and members of the Azerbaijani community.

The National flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted outside the Lower Saxony State Parliament (Landtag) building and Hanover City Hall in honor of the visit.

During the meeting with Hanna Naber, President of the Lower Saxony Landtag, the sides discussed the development of inter-parliamentary relations and opportunities to enhance contacts between the legislative bodies of both countries. Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev provided insight into the recent regional developments, the ongoing steps toward the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as well as regional economic, trade and transport projects.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also met with Thomas Hermann, Hannover City Deputy Mayor, to discuss establishing intercity ties and exploring cooperation opportunities in economy, culture, education, and tourism.

The meeting with Maike Bielfeldt, CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Hannover (IHK Hannover), and representatives of the state's leading companies, featured discussions on the economic and industrial potential of Lower Saxony, prospects for enhancing trade and investment cooperation with Azerbaijan.

As part of the trip, Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev met with Melanie Walter, Minister for Europe and Regional Development of Lower Saxony, and Grant Hendrik Tonne, Lower Saxony Minister for Economic Affairs. During the meeting, the parties explored prospects for strengthening economic and business ties between Azerbaijan and Lower Saxony, as well as reviewed the proposal to host a business forum in Hannover involving business circles from both sides.

Nasimi Aghayev also met with members of the Azerbaijani community living in Hanover. The meeting, hosted by the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Society, which has been successfully operating for a decade under the leadership of Sevda Yunusova, underscored the diaspora’s role vital role in conveying Azerbaijani culture, national and spiritual values, and the truth about Azerbaijan to the German public, while exploring avenues for future collaboration.

Elvin Movsum