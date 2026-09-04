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Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix

Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov claimed the gold medal at the Muju 2026 World Taekwondo Para Grand Prix held in South Korea, finishing atop the podium.

Zeynalov secured the medal in the men's 58kg weight category after defeating Taiwan’s Xiao Xiang Wen in the semifinal and Brazil’s Gustavo Ruppel in the final.

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