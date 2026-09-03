Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
Baku, September 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judoka Aykhan Mirzazade has won the gold medal at the European Judo Championships Juniors Podgorica 2026 in Montenegro.
Competing in the 60kg weight category, Mirzazade defeated France’s Lucien Tixier to claim the European title.
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