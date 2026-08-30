Azerbaijani judoka wins historic gold in Switzerland

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judoka Joshgun Aliyev secured a historic gold medal at the inaugural Ecole Mont-Olivet Deaf Judo Masters Top 18 tournament held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Competing in the 60kg weight category, Aliyev overcame tough competition in a round-robin format, defeating 2025 Deaflympian champion Dantas Pedro of Brazil (2:0) to secure a decisive victory by ippon against Türkiye's Nurullah Dündar in his final match.

With this triumph, Joshgun Aliyev became the first Azerbaijani winner of the prestigious Masters Top 18 tournament, marking a milestone for the country's judo discipline for hearing-impaired athletes.