Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs hold phone talk

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

On September 3, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys.

The conversation focused on the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral relations. The FMs stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue and enhancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The officials also underscored the significance of advancing bilateral partnership within multilateral platforms. Kęstutis Budrys briefed the Azerbaijani FM on Lithuania’s preparations to take over presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027. In this regard, the ministers exchanged views on efforts in various directions during Lithuania's upcoming presidency, also covering the Azerbaijan–EU relations.

The conversation also addressed the regional security issues, the current situation in the South Caucasus, and ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as other international matters of mutual concern.