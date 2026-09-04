Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Swiss tournament

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s junior taekwondo fighters will compete at the Swiss Open international tournament, to be held in St. Gallen, Switzerland, on September 6.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition by Khidir Mammadov (54kg), Fuad Maharlamli (63kg), Javad Aghayev (74kg), Taleh Suleymanov (87kg) and female fighter Minaya Akbarova (46kg).