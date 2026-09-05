Azerbaijani wrestler clinches silver at 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Baku, September 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani wrestler Ravan Musayev captured a silver medal after a strong performance in the wrestling events at the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Following the conclusion of the competitions in wrestling, belt wrestling, and khapsagai, the medalists were awarded their prizes.
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