Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

On September 4, a solemn event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's state independence was held in Baku.

The event, organized at the initiative of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan, brought together state and government representatives, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs, representatives of the country's business, scientific and cultural circles, as well as journalists.

Addressing the event, Ilhom Abdurahmon, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan, highlighted the significant achievements of his country in the political, social, economic and cultural spheres throughout the years of independence.

In his congratulatory speech, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, hailed the current level of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence that the friendly ties between the two countries and the strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in the future.

As part of the event, guests enjoyed a rich concert program of Tajik folk songs and dances alongside an exhibition of national crafts, showcasing national costumes, traditional Tajik embroidery - chakan, suzani, poturi, as well as handicrafts of Tajik craftsmen.