Baku hosts interactive events ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Pre-race festivities have officially kicked off in Baku ahead of the IRONMAN 70.3 international triathlon, scheduled for September 5. The IRONMAN Village and entertainment zone are now open near the "Seven Beauties" fountain on Baku Boulevard, offering interactive activities and a festive atmosphere for visitors.

Athlete registration for the IRONMAN 70.3 Baku competition also opened today.

The main event on September 5 will feature athletes from 62 countries across 13 age categories for both men and women. The grueling IRONMAN 70.3 course covers three stages: a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run.

The program includes a relay race featuring 47 men’s, women’s, and mixed teams, with awards set to be presented to the three most active clubs based on final results. Additionally, the top 25 male and female finishers will qualify for the 2027 World Championship in the United States.

Ahead of the main race, the event will host the IRONKIDS and Fun Run races on September 4. The IRONKIDS event features three age divisions: 5–8 years (500 meters), 9–13 years (1 km), and 14–17 years (2 km). The 5 km Fun Run is open to participants aged 18 and older. Registration for both races remains open.

The series of events is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.