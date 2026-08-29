Bayern makes flying start to Bundesliga title defense

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich opened the 2026-27 Bundesliga season in commanding fashion as the defending champions beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 at home on Friday, according to Xinhua.

Bayern broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Joshua Kimmich delivered a corner into the area and Dayot Upamecano escaped Josha Vagnoman to head home.

Luis Diaz then had an opportunity to double the lead after Harry Kane, who was honored as Germany's Footballer of the Year before kickoff, sent him through, but Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow produced a strong save.

The visitors continued to threaten, and their persistence was rewarded seven minutes after the restart. After goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved Jeff Chabot's header, Vagnoman met the rebound with a volley from 12 meters to make it 1-1.

Kimmich released Michael Olise with a pass through the Stuttgart defense and the Frenchman calmly restored Bayern's lead in the 55th minute.

Three minutes later, Vagnoman slipped while attempting to clear Alphonso Davies' delivery and inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Substitute Ismael Saibari then helped Bayern put the match beyond doubt, setting up Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 82nd minute before providing Diaz with the pass for the fifth in stoppage time.

"We gave everything from start to finish. Against Stuttgart, it is often the case that they start to tire midway through the second half. I'm very happy to have scored," said Pavlovic.

"Bayern had enough chances. If Fabian hadn't had such a good day in goal, we could have lost by an even bigger margin. Bayern just didn't stop. Unfortunately, the result ended up being so clear," said Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav.

Stuttgart hosts Cologne next Friday, while Bayern visits Schalke the following day.