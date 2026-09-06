Besiktas wins the derby and triumphs over host Fenerbahce

Baku, September 6, AZERTAC

Besiktas won the Istanbul derby, defeating hosts Fenerbahce 2-1 on Saturday in the fourth round of the Turkish Football League, beIN Sports reported.

Fenerbahce took the lead through Milan Skriniar in the 26th minute, but Besiktas rallied strongly, equalizing through Ridvan Yilmaz in the 38th minute before Dusan Vlahovic scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Besiktas thus raised their tally to 9 points in second place, one point behind leaders Galatasaray, while Fenerbahce's tally remained at 6 points.