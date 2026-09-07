Bulgarian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria for 2026, a working meeting was held to discuss the exchange of practices concerning the cultural and social affairs of military personnel, as well as the mutual and effective use of holiday, leave, and recreational facilities, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The meeting at the Ideological Support Department of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, briefed the Bulgarian delegation about the measures undertaken within the Azerbaijan Army to ensure the effective organization of military personnel’s leisure time.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for further developing existing cooperation in this area.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of gifts, followed by a commemorative group photograph.