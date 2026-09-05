Croatian athlete becomes winner of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Croatian triathlete Matej Jukić triumphed at the IRONMAN 70.3 in Baku, crossing the finish line first after completing the 113-kilometer course (swimming, cycling, and running) in 4 hours, 1 minute, and 20 seconds.

The main event brought together over 1,500 athletes from 62 countries.

Additionally, the top 25 male and female finishers will qualify for the 2027 World Championship in the United States.

The series of events is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.